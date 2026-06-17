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Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first player to achieve rare T20I feat as India beat Netherlands

Smriti Mandhana starred once again as India delivered a record-breaking batting performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands. Her consistent form and Shafali Verma’s explosive support helped India set a historic 209/5 and dominate the contest.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first player to achieve rare T20I feat as India beat Netherlands
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ @BCCIWomen)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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