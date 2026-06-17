/Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first player to achieve rare T20I feat as India beat Netherlands

Smriti Mandhana continues to redefine consistency and class at the highest level, scripting multiple records during India's dominant performance in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.The Indian vice-captain not only led from the front with the bat but also became the first player in the history of T20Is (men’s and women’s) to hit 600 fours.
India’s batting unit also made history as they crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in Women’s T20 World Cup history, posting a commanding 209/5 against the Netherlands.
Smriti Mandhana added another golden chapter to her career by becoming the first-ever player to hit 600 fours in T20 internationals across both men’s and women’s cricket.
The stylish left-hander also continued her remarkable World Cup form, registering her sixth 50-plus score in Women’s T20 World Cup history, the most for India, going past Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.
India’s innings against the Netherlands turned out to be a landmark moment as the team crossed 200 for the first time in Women’s T20 World Cup history. The total of 209/5 also stands as one of the highest scores in the tournament, underlining India’s growing dominance in the format.
India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma delivered a destructive start, stitiching a 115- run partnership off just 70 balls. Mandhana was at her elegant best, scoring 74 off 47 deliveries, while Shafali contributed a blazing 55 off 38 balls to dismantle the Netherlands attack.
Their partnership laid the foundation for India’s commanding total, with both batters showcasing intent and power from the very beginning. Mandhana has been in exceptional form throughout the tournament, earlier scoring 68 off 44 balls against Pakistan in Birmingham.
She followed it up with another fluent innings against the Netherlands, marking her second successive fifty-plus score in the competition. Her consistency has now placed her alongside India’s greatest batters in Women’s T20 World Cup history in terms of 50+ scores.
Batting first, India posted a massive 209/5 in their Women's T20 World Cup clash against the Netherlands.
Smriti Mandhana (74) and Shafali Verma (55) starred with a dominant opening stand, while the Netherlands struggled to contain India's aggressive batting display.
In response, Netherlands were under pressure throughout the chase after India's bowlers maintained control, with India completing a strong all-round performance to extend their winning momentum in the tournament.
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