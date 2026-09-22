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Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first woman to reach major international milestone

Smriti Mandhana scripted history during the Asian Games 2026 final against Sri Lanka with a landmark international batting achievement. The India opener reached the milestone early in the gold medal clash after India opted to bat first.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first woman to reach major international milestone
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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