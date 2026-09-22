/Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first woman to reach major international milestone

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scripted history during the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket final against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 11,000 international runs. She reached the landmark during India's gold medal clash at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
Mandhana came into the final needing 13 runs to reach the milestone. She completed the feat early in her innings after India opted to bat first, adding another major record to her already decorated international career.
Mandhana had entered the final with 10,987 international runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Her tally included 788 runs in Tests, 5,411 in ODIs and 4,788 in T20Is. The India opener reached the 11,000-run mark with a boundary and a six in the early stages of the innings, becoming the first woman to achieve the landmark in international cricket.
Mandhana had already moved past former India captain Mithali Raj earlier this month to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket across formats. She surpassed Raj's tally of 10,868 runs during the Women's Asia Cup.
The milestone comes shortly after Mandhana broke another major record in women's T20I cricket. During India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh, she became the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is, moving past former New Zealand batter Suzie Bates.
Mandhana has been in strong form throughout the recent international campaign. She also scored 124 against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup earlier this month, an innings that helped her surpass Mithali Raj as the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket at the time.
India's openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided an aggressive start in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka. The pair put together a rapid opening partnership before Shafali was dismissed just short of her half-century.
Mandhana continued her innings after reaching the 11,000-run landmark and went on to score 79 before being dismissed.
India entered the final as the defending Asian Games champions after beating Japan in the quarterfinal and Bangladesh in the semifinal. Sri Lanka reached the title clash after defeating Malaysia and Pakistan. The two teams had also met in the Women's Asia Cup final earlier this month, where India secured the title with a 72-run victory.
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