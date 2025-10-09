Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Breaks 28-Year World Record In Women’s ODIs

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has etched her name in cricket history by breaking a 28-year-old world record for the most runs scored in Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in a single calendar year. The record, previously held by Australian legend Belinda Clark since 1997, stood at 970 runs. Mandhana surpassed that mark during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

A Historic Moment in Visakhapatnam

Mandhana entered the match needing just 11 runs to break the record, and she did so in trademark style. A powerful six off Ayabonga Khaka not only thrilled the home crowd but also pushed her past Clark’s long-standing tally. The Indian vice-captain’s feat was met with a standing ovation from teammates and fans, marking a proud moment for Indian cricket.

Record-Breaking Year for Mandhana

The year 2025 has been nothing short of sensational for Mandhana. She has amassed over 970 runs in 18 ODIs, including four centuries and three fifties, with a stellar average above 60. Her performances have been a key pillar in India’s dominant World Cup campaign. This milestone also reaffirms her position as one of the most consistent and dynamic openers in world cricket.

Surpassing Legends

With this achievement, Mandhana has gone past Belinda Clark and joined an elite list of women cricketers who have redefined ODI batting. Clark’s record had remained untouched for nearly three decades, highlighting the magnitude of Mandhana’s accomplishment. Other greats like Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, and Suzie Bates have come close over the years, but none could break the mark until now.

India’s Dependable Match-Winner

While Mandhana’s aggressive batting has always been her strength, 2025 has also showcased her maturity and adaptability. Whether it’s building partnerships, handling spin-heavy attacks, or accelerating under pressure, she has led India’s batting lineup with confidence and composure.

What Lies Ahead

With the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup approaching, Mandhana’s form could prove decisive in India’s pursuit of their maiden title. If her current rhythm continues, she might even cross the 1,000-run barrier, setting a benchmark that could stand for years to come.