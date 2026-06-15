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Smriti Mandhana creates history; equals Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj for long-standing T20 World Cup record

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the record books during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 14.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana creates history; equals Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj for long-standing T20 World Cup record
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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