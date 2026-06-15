/Smriti Mandhana creates history; equals Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj for long-standing T20 World Cup record

Smriti Mandhana, the star opener and vice-captain, etched her name deeper into the history books during her match-winning knock for India against arch-rivals Pakistan in 6th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, on June 14.
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With her brilliant, elegant knock of 68 off just 44 balls, Mandhana equaled legends Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur for the most 50+ scores for India Women in T20 World Cup history. All three iconic batters - Smriti, Mithali and Harmanpreet - now sit at the top of the mountain with five half-centuries each in the prestigious tournament.
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Rebuilding Under Pressure
The milestone didn't come easy for Smriti Mandhana. India endured a shaky start after electing to bat first, slipping to a precarious 18/2 within the first few overs after losing opening partner Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1).
Stepping up when India needed it most, Mandhana joined forces with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to produce a phenomenal rescue mission. The duo anchored a crucial 91-run partnership off 63 balls for the third wicket.
While Kaur played a measured, anchoring role with 36 off 35 balls, Mandhana took the attack to the Pakistani bowlers, smashing nine boundaries and two towering sixes to bring up her half-century in just 34 deliveries.
Most 50+ Scores For India In Women’s T20 World Cups
Player Innings 50+ Scores
Mithali Raj 23 5
Smriti Mandhana 26 5
Harmanpreet Kaur 34 5
Punam Raut 15 3
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A Day Of Double Celebrations
Smriti Mandhana wasn't the only one making history in Birmingham. During their match-defining partnership, captain Harmanpreet Kaur also hit a historic milestone, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 726 runs to become India's highest run-scorer of all time in Women's T20 World Cups, pushing her career tournament tally to 762 runs.
Following Mandhana's departure, a late-innings blitz from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh - who hammered a quickfire 34 off just 17 balls - propelled India to a formidable total of 170/6.
Perfect Start To T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign
The total of 170/6 proved far too steep for Pakistan. India's bowling attack, spearheaded by a magical five-wicket haul from spinner Deepti Sharma, completely strangled the opposition's batting lineup.
Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 106 runs in 17 overs, handing India a comprehensive 64-run victory to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in style.
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