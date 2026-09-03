/Smriti Mandhana creates history, surpasses Mithali Raj to become highest run-getter in women’s international cricket

Smriti Mandhana, India's opener and vice-captain, scripted history on Thursday as she surpassed former captain Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all three formats.
The 30-year-old Mandhana reached the milestone in style during India's Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium. Entering the match needing 113 runs to surpass Mithali Raj’s long-standing tally of 10,868 runs, Smriti delivered a batting masterclass.
The Indian vice-captain eventually smashed 124 runs off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes, helping India post a formidable 193/5 in 20 overs. Her knock not only took her past Mithali but also saw her break several other records on a memorable evening in Dubai.
Mandhana Goes Past Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj had held the record for the most runs in women’s international cricket since her retirement in 2022. She finished her illustrious career with 10,868 runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Mandhana entered the Hong Kong game with 10,756 runs, having moved past New Zealand legend Suzie Bates during India’s Asia Cup opener against Thailand. She needed just 113 runs to overtake Mithali’s mark.
Her explosive century against Hong Kong helped her not only cross the mark but also establish a new benchmark for future generations.
Most runs in women's international cricket
1. Smriti Mandhana (India) 0 10,880 runs
2. Mithali Raj (India) – 10,868 runs
3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 10,740 runs
4. Charlotte Edwards (England) - 10,273 runs
5. Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - 10007 runs
Another record-breaking century
Mandhana's 124 was her 18th international century, taking her past Australia's Meg Lanning and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who have 17 centuries each. She is now the leading century-maker in women's international cricket.
Most 100s in Women’s international cricket
18 - Smriti Mandhana
17 - Meg Lanning
17 - Laura Wolvaardt
15 - Hayley Matthews
14 - Suzie Bates
14 - Tammy Beaumont
The knock was also Mandhana's second century in Women's T20Is. She became the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries, adding another significant achievement to an already remarkable career.
Her 124 also became the highest individual score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who had scored 119 against Malaysia in 2024.
A New Era In Women's Cricket
Mandhana's achievement marks a changing of the guard in Indian women's cricket. Mithali was the face of Indian women's batting for more than two decades, accumulating runs across formats and setting numerous records before retiring from international cricket.
Since making her international debut in 2013, Mandhana has evolved from a prodigy into the engine room of Indian cricket. She previously became the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs and remains the only Indian woman with international centuries across all three formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is).
Passing the baton from Mithali Raj to Smriti Mandhana cements a dominant era of Indian batting at the summit of the global game.
With the Women's Asia Cup still underway, Mandhana has already made the tournament a memorable one - and she now has a new record at the very top of the women's international game.
Playing XIs For India vs Hong Kong
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Sree Charani, and Kranti Gaud
Hong Kong: Natasha Miles (captain), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, and Alison Siu
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