Smriti Mandhana creates unwanted record during 1st T20I vs England, becomes 1st Indian women to...

India got their England tour off to a winning start despite a dramatic top-order collapse, beating the hosts by 38 runs in the first T20I at County Ground, Chelmsford on May 28. Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia rescued India with half-centuries after the opening pair fell inside the very first over, while debutant pacer Nandni Sharma delivered a match-defining three-wicket haul to seal a comprehensive victory and hand India a 1-0 series lead.

Mandhana's Unwanted Piece of History

England skipper Charlotte Dean won the toss and elected to bowl, and Lauren Bell made an immediate impact. She dismissed Smriti Mandhana off the very first ball of the match caught by Charlie Dean for a golden duck making her the first Indian woman batter ever to be dismissed on the opening delivery of a T20I. Bell compounded India's misery by also removing Shafali Verma on the last ball of the same over, leaving India reeling at 0 for 2 before a run had been scored.

The duck was Mandhana's sixth in T20I cricket, placing her level with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues on India's all-time duck list, behind only Shafali Verma who leads with seven. It was an unwanted record for a batter who remains India's highest run-scorer in T20Is across both men's and women's cricket with 4,293 runs from 164 matches.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She etched her name in an unwanted record book as the first Indian woman batter dismissed on the match's opening ball

It is also worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur was rested for the series opener. Mandhana confirmed at the toss that there were no fitness concerns, with the captain expected to return for the second T20I on May 30. "She's resting today, no concerns at all. She'll be ready for the next match," Mandhana said.

Yastika and Jemimah Build India's Foundation

With two wickets gone and no runs on the board, Yastika Bhatia stepped up on her T20I comeback after a two-year absence. She attacked immediately, plundering four boundaries off Issy Wong in a single over that also produced ten wides and conceded 27 runs in total. Yastika refused to allow Tilly Corteen-Coleman or Sophie Ecclestone any rhythm, and India recovered impressively to reach 73 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

Yastika reached her half-century off 31 balls on the last delivery of the tenth over, her first T20I fifty across 20 appearances at this level. Two overs later, Jemimah brought up her own fifty with a maximum off Tilly, also reaching the milestone from 31 deliveries. The partnership was fluent and controlled, rebuilding India's innings with efficiency and intent.

Yastika's knock ended in the 14th over when she was run out for a 40-ball 54, an innings that contained nine fours and a six. On the very same over, Charlie Dean took a caught-and-bowled to remove Jemimah for 69 off 40 balls, an innings featuring 10 fours and a six. India were 137 for 4 after 14 overs.

Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali both fell cheaply in the middle overs, but Deepti Sharma chipped in with a handy 22 off just 13 balls to push India past the 180 mark. Lauren Bell claimed her wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings, but India finished at 188 for 7 their third highest T20I total against England.

Nandni and Kranti Dismantle England's Chase

England's reply began positively with Sophia Dunkley attacking from the outset, picking up boundaries early and launching Kranti Gaud for a six in the second over. Kranti responded by taking her wicket at mid-off, dismissing Dunkley for 16 off 10 balls. She then removed Alice Capsey in her very next over, leaving England at 43 for 2 after the powerplay.

Amy Jones took on the boundary-hitting responsibility alongside Heather Knight and reached her half-century from 32 balls in the eleventh over. England were 100 for 2 after 13 overs, still in the hunt, but two boundary-less overs had shifted momentum firmly toward India. Shree Charani then provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing Heather Knight for 21 off 24 balls.

Nandni Sharma, expensive in her opening spells with 23 runs conceded from two overs, was recalled for the 16th over and struck on back-to-back deliveries, removing Amy Jones for 67 off 48 balls and Danielle Gibson in the same over. With England needing 69 from the final four overs, the chase was effectively over. Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, and Kranti Gaud each claimed a wicket apiece in the slog overs as England were bowled out for 150 for 8, falling 38 runs short. Jemimah Rodrigues was named Player of the Match for her match-turning 69, her sixteenth T20I half-century. The second T20I takes place at the same venue on May 30.