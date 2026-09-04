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Smriti Mandhana does a Sachin Tendulkar: Check all records broken by her in breathtaking 124 vs Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026

Smriti Mandhana slayed a host of records in her 64-ball 124 as India marched into the Women's Asia Cup final with a dominating 137-run win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Thursday. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana does a Sachin Tendulkar: Check all records broken by her in breathtaking 124 vs Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Smriti Mandhana does a Sachin Tendulkar: Check all records broken by her in breathtaking 124 vs Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026
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