Smriti Mandhana produced a sensational record breaking innings as India overwhelmed Hong Kong by 137 runs in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, sealing their place in the semi-finals.
Mandhana's 124 from 64 deliveries powered India to 193 for five before the bowlers completed a comprehensive victory. Hong Kong, returning to the Asia Cup for the first time since 2012, struggled throughout their chase and were dismissed for 56 in 16.2 overs.
Mandhana Rewrites The Record Books
The Indian opener's innings was packed with 14 fours and seven sixes and produced several significant milestones. Her second T20I century made her the first Indian woman to score two hundreds in the format. The 18th international century of her career also took her past former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who had 17 centuries across formats.
Mandhana also moved beyond Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 international runs. She finished the innings with 10,880 runs across women's international cricket, becoming the leading run scorer in the history of the women's game.
"I didn't know all of this happened," said Mandhana when informed about her record breaking effort.
Her innings initially developed at a measured pace, but she soon found her rhythm alongside Shafali Verma. The pair put together a 74 run opening partnership, with Verma contributing 28 from 17 balls. Hong Kong's bowlers also offered plenty of scoring opportunities, allowing India to build momentum.
Mandhana reached her hundred in the 17th over, before adding further punishment in the following over with two sixes down the ground. Her ability to find scoring areas across the field kept Hong Kong's attack under constant pressure.
"It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I'm happy that I could contribute.
"There are days where you hit balls from the stumps as well. There are days where you don't, and there are days where you edge one from the fourth or fifth stump," the southpaw added.
India Bowlers Complete Rout
India's dominance continued once Hong Kong began its chase. The opposition could manage only 16 runs for one wicket during the powerplay, leaving them with little chance of threatening the imposing target. Nandani Sharma made an early impact by dismissing Mariko Hill, while India's spin attack maintained relentless pressure. Deepti Sharma finished with three wickets for nine runs, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed two wickets apiece. Nandani Sharma also took two wickets for six runs.
Hong Kong eventually folded for 56 in 16.2 overs, giving India their second victory of the tournament and a 137 run triumph. India now move forward to the knockout stage, with their next group match against Pakistan scheduled for September 5.
Pratika Rawal, batting at number three in her debut T20 series, made 10 from 12 balls before being caught at cover. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 10 from nine, while Richa Ghosh made 11 from 13, with both falling while attempting aerial strokes.
The emphatic result underlined India's status as one of the tournament's strongest contenders, with Mandhana's historic performance providing the defining moment of the campaign so far.
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