Smriti Mandhana Flaunts World Cup 2025 Tattoo as India’s Historic Triumph Gets Etched in Ink

India’s women’s cricket revolution continues to inspire millions, and this time it’s written — quite literally — in ink. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana unveiled her new tattoo featuring the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy etched beautifully on her forearm, accompanied by the number ‘2025’ — a permanent reminder of India’s maiden world title.

The 29-year-old star joined skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who earlier flaunted a similar tattoo with the trophy, ‘52’ (marking India’s winning margin), and ‘2025’ encased around it. The gesture, symbolic and emotional, signifies not just victory but an era-defining moment for women’s cricket in India.

Mandhana shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, “Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful.” Her post immediately went viral, drawing emotional reactions from fans who hailed her as “the face of India’s cricketing dream.”

BCCI Video Captures Heartfelt Celebration

The BCCI Women’s official handle shared a behind-the-scenes video of Team India’s journey from Mumbai to New Delhi, where the champions are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the clip, Mandhana, glowing with pride, flaunted her tattoo while smiling and interacting with her teammates.

Head Coach Amol Muzumdar was seen cutting a cake in celebration, while Harmanpreet and Smriti clapped amid laughter and applause. The camaraderie and joy captured in that moment perfectly reflected the emotional release of years of heartbreak, perseverance, and belief.

“We Dreamed About This as Kids” — Mandhana Reflects on the Journey

Speaking to BCCI, Mandhana reflected on the magnitude of the achievement.

“We suffered many heartbreaks. Every heartbreak left a mark, but it only made us stronger. You play cricket to win the World Cup — it’s every kid’s dream. To finally do it in front of 50,000 fans, I’m just proud of this team,” she said, visibly emotional.

Her words resonated across social media, with fans flooding comment sections with tributes. Phrases like “Proud of you, Queen” and “Still getting goosebumps” dominated the replies.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Dreamer Who Changed Indian Women’s Cricket

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose leadership redefined India’s women’s cricket identity, described her tattoo as more than body art — it was a story of faith.

“You never know where destiny takes you. I always believed it would happen someday. Self-belief made it possible,” Kaur shared.

Interestingly, before the World Cup, Harmanpreet had a detailed mandala tattoo symbolizing balance and focus, with the Sanskrit phrase “Aham Brahmasmi” (I am the universe) — a reflection of her spiritual mindset and leadership depth.

India’s Unforgettable Night at DY Patil Stadium

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will forever be etched in history. Batting first, India piled up 298/7 in 50 overs — powered by Shafali Verma’s explosive 87 and Deepti Sharma’s steady 58.

South Africa fought hard, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt scoring a majestic 101, but Deepti’s all-round brilliance — including a five-wicket haul — sealed India’s emphatic 52-run victory. Shafali was named Player of the Match, while Deepti clinched Player of the Tournament honors for her consistent heroics.

This triumph marked India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win, joining the men’s team’s iconic titles from 1983 and 2011.

Fans and Celebrities React: “Forever Etched in History”

Harmanpreet’s tattoo post on Instagram drew over 6.15 lakh likes, with fans, celebrities, and fellow cricketers celebrating the moment. Comments like “You’ve made every Indian proud” and “The queens who conquered the world” poured in by the thousands.

The symbolic tattoos of Harmanpreet and Smriti — bearing the numbers ‘52’ and ‘2025’ — now represent more than victory. They embody resilience, unity, and belief — qualities that have transformed India’s women’s cricket from underdogs to world champions.