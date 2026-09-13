Mandhana's emotional pause has naturally led to speculation, particularly because it comes months after her much discussed relationship with Palash Muchhal ended with their wedding being called off. The two had been expected to marry, but Mandhana later confirmed that the wedding was cancelled and asked people to respect the privacy of both families. That has prompted some fans and social media users to wonder whether the personal upheaval could have been among the moments weighing heavily on Mandhana when she was asked about the hardest night of her life. However, there is no confirmation from Mandhana that the moment she was referring to had anything to do with Muchhal.