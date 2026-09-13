There was a noticeable pause from Smriti Mandhana when Raj Shamani asked her to name the most difficult night she had experienced in her life. The India star appeared to become emotional as she searched for an answer. After remaining quiet for a few moments, Mandhana eventually gave a short response, pointing towards one of the most demanding experiences of her cricket career.
'Probaby some World Cup,' Mandhana said.
She did not identify the World Cup in question, nor did she reveal the match or circumstances that made that particular occasion so difficult. Instead, the conversation quickly returned to the boundary she had set for herself during the podcast.
Mandhana Draws A Line Around Personal Life
Mandhana has largely avoided discussing her personal life publicly since her planned marriage to Palash Muchhal was called off.
That subject, however, was not something she wanted to explore during her conversation with Shamani. When the discussion moved towards difficult moments, the 29 year old made it clear that her answers would remain connected to her career.
'Only going to talk about cricket'.
Shamani's original question was direct: 'What has been the hardest night of your life?'
Mandhana's reaction suggested the question carried considerable emotional weight, but she stopped short of discussing anything beyond cricket. She later reinforced the same position, saying, 'I'll only speak about cricket.' The former India captain also recalled the Covid-19 period as a particularly challenging phase. Beyond mentioning that period and a World Cup, she did not disclose which specific cricketing event she had been referring to.
'I Won't Take Revenge, But I'll Not Forget It Either'
The discussion then shifted from difficult memories to Mandhana's personality and the way she handles confrontation. Although she does not consider herself someone who openly displays anger, Mandhana admitted that she has plenty of it within her. At the same time, she insisted that retaliation is not part of her nature.
'No one resonates with me, but I could get very angry. Don't take panga with me, kind of a thing. Till I don't come in your way, don't come in my way. I won't take revenge, but I'll not forget it either. But I won't do bad things to anyone.
Her answer reflected a clear distinction between holding a grudge and actively trying to hurt someone. Mandhana said she would not seek revenge against people who had wronged her, while acknowledging that she may remember what happened.
That approach became even clearer when she was asked whether forgiveness came easily to her.
Mandhana Reveals Her Approach To Forgiveness
The left hander did not hesitate when answering that question, but her response again suggested that forgiveness does not necessarily mean forgetting what happened.
'I would forgive but not forget.'
Mandhana has established herself as one of the biggest names in Indian women's cricket through her batting, consistency and leadership presence. Her latest comments offered another glimpse into the personality behind that public image.
Yet, even while discussing some of the toughest moments she has faced, Mandhana remained firm about keeping the focus where she wanted it, on her journey through cricket.
What Fans Interpret
Mandhana's emotional pause has naturally led to speculation, particularly because it comes months after her much discussed relationship with Palash Muchhal ended with their wedding being called off. The two had been expected to marry, but Mandhana later confirmed that the wedding was cancelled and asked people to respect the privacy of both families. That has prompted some fans and social media users to wonder whether the personal upheaval could have been among the moments weighing heavily on Mandhana when she was asked about the hardest night of her life. However, there is no confirmation from Mandhana that the moment she was referring to had anything to do with Muchhal.
In fact, she deliberately steered the conversation towards cricket, first saying 'probaby some World Cup' and later making her position even clearer with, 'I'll only speak about cricket.' So while the timing may fuel speculation, Mandhana herself has not revealed what she considers the hardest night of her life.
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