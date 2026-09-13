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Smriti Mandhana gets emotional on podcast, takes a long pause, here's what Raj Shamani asked her - WATCH

There was a noticeable pause from Smriti Mandhana when Raj Shamani asked her to name the most difficult night she had experienced in her life, while she later made it a cricketing answer, the video goes viral on internet.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana gets emotional on podcast, takes a long pause, here's what Raj Shamani asked her - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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