Smriti Mandhana Moves To Top 3 In ODI, T20I Rankings; Set To Displace This Batter For No. 1 Spot

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana climbed three places to second in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Mandhana also moved up one spot to third among T20I batters.

Mandhana hit 105 in the final match of the ODI series against Australia in Perth and 54 in the first game of the ongoing T20Is against the West Indies, which helped her improve white ball rankings.

Notably, Mandhana is the lone Indian batter in the top 10. She is now just 39 rating points behind South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt at the top of the rankings for ODI batters.

On the other hand, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved down two spots to 13th while Jemimah Rodrigues climbed six places to 15th. Harleen Deol moved up nine steps to 64th among bowlers while Deepti Sharma slipped two spots to five.

India fast bowler Arundhati Reddy has shot up 48 places to 51st after a haul of four for 26 while Renuka Thakur has moved up from 28th to joint 26th.

Meanwhile, Australia's white-ball stars also made big gains on the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings following their recent 3-0 series sweep over India at home.

Annabel Sutherland, who was Player of the Series, rose 15 places to 29th in the latest rankings for ODI batters. She also gained four spots to 20th on the list for bowlers and three steps to ninth for all-rounders following her 122 runs and six wickets across the three matches.

Teammate Ash Gardner gained one place to 16th for batters, two spots to third for bowlers and two steps to second for all-rounders having taken seven wickets across the series. On the other hand, Tahlia McGrath also made gains as she improved eight spots to 24th for ODI batters.

Australia seamer Megan Schutt closed the gap on England spinner Sophie Ecclestone at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, with South Africa speedster Marizanne Kapp (up two places to fourth) and in-form tweaker Charlie Dean (up two spots to seventh) among those players to make ground.

In the T20I rankings, Jemimah Rodrigues has gained six slots to reach 15th position after a fine 73 against the West Indies. In the bowling rankings, Deepti has moved up two places to take the second position in the bowling rankings and Titas Sadhu is up to 52nd.

For the West Indies, veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin has advanced 21 places to 59th after a half-century while Qiana Joseph (up 22 places to 65th among batters) and Karishma Ramharack (up six places to 20th among bowlers) are other notable gainers.