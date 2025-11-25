Indian cricketing star Smriti Mandhana has indefinitely postponed her wedding to composer Palash Muchhal following a sudden health emergency involving her father. However, the private family crisis has been rapidly overtaken by an explosion of toxic and baseless speculation on social media, after the couple deleted posts related to their wedding.

The family confirmed the postponement of the ceremony, which was due to take place last Sunday (November 23), and have since asked for privacy while they concentrate on recovery.

Double Health Scare Stops Ceremony Indefinitely

The much-anticipated wedding celebrations started, after Mandhana helped India lift the Women's ODI World Cup trophy earlier this month, had to be stopped all of a sudden due to a medical emergency at the venue.

Father Hospitalised: Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was admitted to a hospital in Sangli on Wednesday morning owing to serious pain in the chest and symptoms of a cardiac problem. Doctors confirmed symptoms of angina pectoris.

Groom Illness: If all that was not enough, fiance Palash Muchhal was briefly hospitalised later in the day due to a stress-induced illness - acidity/viral infection - although he has since been discharged.

Privacy Request: Singer Palak Muchhal, Muchhal's sister, confirmed the sensitive situation and requested people to respect the privacy of her family while Mr. Mandhana is kept under medical observation.

Toxic Online Frenzy Over Archived Posts

In the period right after the postponement, the focus actually moved away from the health crisis and to the couple's activity on social media, sparking intense and malicious speculation.

The controversy apparently began when Mandhana reportedly took down or archived all engagement-related posts from her social media profile-including a popular video of the proposal and pre-wedding reels. A few teammates reportedly followed suit.

Wild allegations: The family's action was immediately seized upon by online users and gossip forums to amplify unsubstantiated claims of marital misconduct and relationship discord. Unverified screenshots and unsubstantiated theories began to circulate rapidly on platforms like X and Reddit-contrary to the confirmation the family had given about a health emergency.

Social media users, playing judge and jury, began to dissect the couple's private lives, with viral threads incorrectly stating that the postponement was because of "cheating" as opposed to a confirmed illness within the family.

The Dark Side Of Digital Discourse

The frenzy in relation to Mandhana's private life is a strong commentary on online discourse today, where misinformation often runs way ahead of verified facts.

Amplifying Rumours: Without any clarification on the couple's behalf with regard to their deleted posts, algorithms propel unsubstantiated claims into the public sphere and provide an audience for toxic speculation.

Baseless Claims: Claims of a "chequered past" and infidelity are still being forwarded as "evidence" by accounts for which there is no basis in fact or reality, reflecting how social media enables users to act as judge and jury over public figures.

Dignified Silence: Both Mandhana and Muchhal have maintained a dignified silence, choosing to focus on the immediate family health crisis rather than engaging with the relentless and corrosive online rumor mill.

