Smriti Mandhana’s Fiancé Palash Muchhal Hospitalised Day After Her Father’s Heart Attack

What was meant to be a celebratory week for Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has taken an unexpected turn after back-to-back medical emergencies in the family prompted the indefinite postponement of her wedding. The Indian opener was set to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli, Maharashtra, when both her father and fiancé were taken to the hospital within a span of 48 hours.

Father Hospitalised First, Triggering Postponement

Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was the first to be hospitalised after developing chest pain and showing symptoms consistent with a heart-related medical concern. He was admitted for immediate observation, and tests later confirmed elevated cardiac markers, prompting doctors to continue monitoring his condition closely. Smriti made it clear she would not go ahead with the ceremony without her father present and in stable health, leading to the decision to halt all wedding proceedings.

Fiancé Palash Muchhal Also Taken to Hospital

Adding to the unexpected chaos, groom-to-be Palash Muchhal was also taken to a private hospital shortly after the initial incident. He reportedly suffered from a viral infection accompanied by severe acidity. His condition was not considered critical, and he was discharged after receiving treatment.

According to reports, the sudden stress surrounding the situation may have contributed to his condition.

Wedding on Hold: No New Date Announced

With two hospital emergencies occurring back-to-back, the families opted to postpone the wedding indefinitely. All pre-wedding festivities, which had already begun, were put on pause. As of now, no revised wedding date has been announced. The families have prioritised health and recovery over continuing with the scheduled celebrations.