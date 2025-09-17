Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961125https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/smriti-mandhana-scores-12th-odi-century-vs-australia-after-reclaiming-no-1-spot-in-icc-rankings-2961125.html
NewsCricket
SMRITI MANDHANA

Smriti Mandhana Scores 12th ODI Century Vs Australia After Reclaiming No.1 Spot In ICC Rankings

India’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, produced a spectacular performance in the second ODI against Australia, scoring 117 runs off 91 balls to lead her team to a commanding position. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Smriti Mandhana Scores 12th ODI Century Vs Australia After Reclaiming No.1 Spot In ICC RankingsImage Credit:- X

India’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, produced a spectacular performance in the second ODI against Australia, scoring 117 runs off 91 balls to lead her team to a commanding position. This innings marked her 12th ODI century and helped her reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings.

Record-Breaking Century

Mandhana’s century came in just 77 balls, making it the second-fastest by an Indian woman in ODIs. With this innings, she equaled the record for the most centuries by a female opener in women’s ODIs, joining elite players like New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and England’s Tammy Beaumont. Her power-hitting and precise stroke play kept Australia on the back foot throughout, with boundaries flowing freely as she combined aggression with calculated risk-taking.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: India-Pakistan Controversy: AAP’s Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Challenges Suryakumar Yadav After Post-Match Gesture Snub

 

Return to the Top of the Rankings

The 117-run innings earned Mandhana 735 rating points, pushing her past England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (731 points) and placing her at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings once again. This marks the fourth time she has held the coveted No. 1 spot, previously achieving it in January 2019 and July 2025. Her consistency, adaptability, and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches underline why she remains a cornerstone of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Impact on India’s World Cup Campaign

With the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2026 approaching, Mandhana’s form is a timely boost for India. Her ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed gives India a significant edge in big tournaments. Team management and fans alike will be hoping she can carry this momentum forward to make India a formidable contender on the global stage.

Smriti Mandhana’s century against Australia not only highlights her individual brilliance but also cements her status as one of the premier batters in women’s cricket today. Her return to the top of the ICC rankings is a testament to her dedication, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh