Smriti Mandhana Scores 12th ODI Century Vs Australia After Reclaiming No.1 Spot In ICC Rankings

India’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, produced a spectacular performance in the second ODI against Australia, scoring 117 runs off 91 balls to lead her team to a commanding position. This innings marked her 12th ODI century and helped her reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings.

Record-Breaking Century

Mandhana’s century came in just 77 balls, making it the second-fastest by an Indian woman in ODIs. With this innings, she equaled the record for the most centuries by a female opener in women’s ODIs, joining elite players like New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and England’s Tammy Beaumont. Her power-hitting and precise stroke play kept Australia on the back foot throughout, with boundaries flowing freely as she combined aggression with calculated risk-taking.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Return to the Top of the Rankings

The 117-run innings earned Mandhana 735 rating points, pushing her past England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (731 points) and placing her at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings once again. This marks the fourth time she has held the coveted No. 1 spot, previously achieving it in January 2019 and July 2025. Her consistency, adaptability, and ability to deliver in high-pressure matches underline why she remains a cornerstone of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Impact on India’s World Cup Campaign

With the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2026 approaching, Mandhana’s form is a timely boost for India. Her ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed gives India a significant edge in big tournaments. Team management and fans alike will be hoping she can carry this momentum forward to make India a formidable contender on the global stage.

Smriti Mandhana’s century against Australia not only highlights her individual brilliance but also cements her status as one of the premier batters in women’s cricket today. Her return to the top of the ICC rankings is a testament to her dedication, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence.