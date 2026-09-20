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Smriti Mandhana scripts history in Asian Games 2026 semifinal, breaks Suzie Bates T20I record

Smriti Mandhana scripted history in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh, becoming the leading run-scorer in women’s T20Is by surpassing Suzie Bates. The India vice-captain also became the first Indian woman to hit 100 T20I sixes after her quickfire 37 off 19 balls.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana scripts history in Asian Games 2026 semifinal, breaks Suzie Bates T20I record
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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