Smriti Mandhana Scripts History; Joins Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In THIS Elite List

Smriti Mandhana scripted history after smashing a fantastic century in the first women's T20I against England in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 28, Saturday. After being invited to bat first, Smriti reached her maiden T20I ton in 51 balls and became the first Indian woman to hit a century across all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

The 28-year-old Mandhana smacked 112 off 62 balls with the help of 15 fours and three sixes and led India to thumping 98-run win over England in the first T20I of the five-match series.

Mandhana also became the second centurion for India in WT20Is, after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a hundred in the 2018 T20 World Cup against New Zealand.

Smriti Mandhana’s First Century In Each Format

Women's Tests - 127 vs AUS, Carrara, 2021

Women's ODIs - 106 vs AUS, Hobart, 2016

Women's T20Is - 112 vs ENG, Nottingham, 2025

After her historic knock, Mandhana also joined a unique list of Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others to smash a century across the three formats.

Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats

Suresh Raina

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Smriti Mandhana

Riding on Mandana's historic century, India posted a massive 210/5 in 20 overs. In reply, England were bundled out for 113 in 14.5 overs with Shree Charani claiming 4-12 in 3.5 overs. Shree Charani got the key wickets of Capsey, Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Lauren Bell to destroy England's middle and lower-order batting.

Spinner Deepti Sharma (2-32) and Radha Yadav (2-15) turned out to be able foil for her as India started the series with one of their best wins against England. With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series, followed by three ODIs.