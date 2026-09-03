/Smriti Mandhana scripts history, surpasses Meg Lanning for most centuries in women’s international cricket

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name permanently into cricket history on Thursday, surpassing Australian legend Meg Lanning to claim the world record for the most centuries in women’s international cricket. The 30-year-old Mandhana achieved the huge milestone during India's Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.
Mandhana achieved the milestone with an imperious, record-breaking knock of 124 off just 64 deliveries. The innings brought up her 18th international hundred, taking her clear of former Australia captain Meg Lanning and South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt (both tied at 17) to sit alone at the pinnacle of women's cricket.
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Most Hundreds in Women’s International Cricket
Player Team International Hundreds
Smriti Mandhana India 18
Meg Lanning Australia 17
Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 17
Hayley Matthews West Indies 15
Suzie Bates New Zealand 14
Tammy Beaumont England 14
Beyond overtaking Lanning's tally, the fiery knock also saw Mandhana rewrite several other chapters in the record books simultaneously:
All-Time Leading Run-Scorer: She surpassed former India captain Mithali Raj (10,868 runs) to become the highest run-scorer in the history of women's international cricket.
Highest Women's Asia Cup Score: Her 124 eclipsed Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024 as the highest individual score in Women’s Asia Cup history.
Highest WT20I Score for India: She broke the record for the highest individual score by an Indian player in Women’s T20 Internationals, becoming the first Indian woman with multiple WT20I tons.
Joint-Most 50-Plus Scores: It marked her 93rd 50-plus score across international formats, drawing level with Mithali Raj for the most in women's cricket.
From being the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs to becoming the sole owner of the international centuries record, Mandhana’s milestone cements her status as one of the game’s modern-day icons.
India storm into Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals
Mandhana’s century powered India to a massive total of 193/5 in 20 overs before the bowlers completed the job in emphatic fashion.
Hong Kong were bowled out for just 56, giving India a commanding 137-run victory. The win was India’s second in as many matches and secured their place in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals.
For Mandhana, however, the night belonged to the record books.
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