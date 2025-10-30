Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Reunite As India Take Aim At Alyssa Healy’s Mighty Australia In Semi-Final Showdown

Navi Mumbai is buzzing with anticipation as India and Australia gear up for what promises to be a pulsating Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final at the iconic Dr DY Patil Stadium. Tickets are sold out, expectations are sky-high, and history beckons. For India, it’s a shot at redemption; for Australia, it’s about reaffirming their dominance.

The defending champions are riding a 15-match winning streak in Women’s ODI World Cups, having not lost a knockout game since their 2017 semi-final heartbreak — ironically against India. Alyssa Healy’s side has been nearly flawless this tournament, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has clawed its way back after a shaky start. And now, the battle lines are drawn for the India Women vs Australia Women semi-final 2025 showdown.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Will Alyssa Healy Play? The Million-Dollar Question

Australia’s preparations have been slightly overshadowed by the fitness concerns surrounding their skipper Alyssa Healy, who missed two games with a calf strain. While she returned to light training, a final decision on her participation will be taken on matchday. Her absence would be a major blow — Healy’s record against India, including multiple match-winning knocks, makes her the heartbeat of Australia’s top order.

If Healy doesn’t make it, Georgia Voll could partner Phoebe Litchfield, who has an exceptional record against India, averaging 63.50 with one century and four fifties. Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland, meanwhile, have been Australia’s twin towers of consistency — both delivering all-round brilliance throughout the campaign.

Mandhana & Shafali: The Reunion That Could Redefine India’s Chances

With Pratika Rawal ruled out, India will turn back to Shafali Verma to rekindle her explosive partnership with Smriti Mandhana at the top. The duo’s chemistry has previously powered India’s most dominant batting phases — Mandhana’s ODI average alongside Shafali is 51.83 with a strike rate of 85.55.

Mandhana, in imperious touch with scores of 105, 58, 117, 125, and 80 in her last five ODIs against Australia, will again shoulder the responsibility of anchoring India’s innings. Shafali’s intent could set the tone early, but both openers will need to balance aggression with caution against Australia’s world-class new-ball attack of Megan Schutt and Kim Garth.

Deepti Sharma: The Key to Containing Australia’s Middle Order

If India are to pull off an upset, Deepti Sharma will be central to their plans. The all-rounder has been India’s most reliable performer in the World Cup, picking 15 wickets at an average of 22.46. Her control and subtle variations have repeatedly troubled Australia’s middle-order stars — she has dismissed Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry multiple times in ODIs.

Harmanpreet Kaur will likely use Deepti through the middle overs to stifle the run flow, especially with Alana King and Sophie Molineux capable of swinging the momentum late in the innings.

India’s Selection Puzzle: Sixth Bowler or Extra Batter?

One of India’s biggest tactical dilemmas ahead of the semi-final is whether to field a sixth bowling option. Their previous loss to Australia exposed this weakness — with only five primary bowlers, India struggled to apply pressure in the middle overs. Radha Yadav’s left-arm spin could be crucial if conditions assist turn, while Harleen Deol’s position in the middle order remains under scrutiny.

The good news is that Richa Ghosh, who missed the Bangladesh match due to a finger injury, looked fit during training and is expected to return. Her late-over hitting ability will be key on a pitch where 300-plus totals are par for the course.

Pitch, Conditions, and What to Expect

The DY Patil surface promises runs. India scored a record 340 here against New Zealand, and another high-scoring contest is on the cards. While a yellow alert for rain has been issued, forecasts suggest clear skies on matchday. With dew likely in the evening, the toss could play a pivotal role — chasing might be the safer bet.