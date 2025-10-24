Smriti Mandhana Surprised By Player Of The Match Award, Says Pratika Rawal Deserved It Equally

In a scintillating display of batting brilliance, India’s women’s cricket team secured a crucial 53-run victory over New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil International Stadium. While star opener Smriti Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match, she humbly credited Pratika Rawal for her outstanding contribution, stating that Rawal “deserved it as much as me.”

Mandhana-Rawal Partnership Powers India to a Mammoth Total

The Indian opening duo set the tone for the match with a record-breaking 212-run partnership, giving India a solid platform in the rain-curtailed encounter. Mandhana was the first to reach her century, finishing unbeaten on 109, while Rawal followed with a commanding 122. Their efforts propelled India to a formidable 340 for 3 in 49 overs, a total New Zealand struggled to chase, eventually managing 271 for 8 in 44 overs.

This win ensured India’s progression to the semi-finals, breaking a tough losing streak in prior matches. The Mandhana-Rawal stand has now become the most prolific Indian opening partnership in Women's ODIs, with the duo accumulating 1,557 runs in 2025, narrowly trailing the legendary Tendulkar-Ganguly partnership of 1998.

Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Feats

Mandhana’s innings was historic in multiple ways. By hitting 29 sixes in 2025, she surpassed South Africa’s Lizelle Lee’s record of 28, making her the highest six-hitter in a single calendar year in Women’s ODIs. Additionally, this was Mandhana’s third consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament, underlining her incredible consistency and world-class form.

Speaking after the match, Mandhana reflected on the significance of the victory:

"Big relief in terms of qualifying for the knockouts. Last three games were really tough for us. We played some good cricket but failed to win. To be fair, Pratika deserves this award as much as I do. I am a little surprised with this," she said.

The Bond Behind the Runs

The chemistry between Mandhana and Rawal has been a key factor in their dominance at the top of the order. Mandhana praised Rawal’s ability to anchor the innings, allowing her to play freely:

"We have a good understanding. She anchors, I play my natural game. That’s how we’ve been successful," Mandhana explained.

Their partnership has already stitched five century stands in 2025 alone, tying the record with Australia’s Belinda Clark and Leisa Knightley in 2000 for the most century-opening partnerships in a calendar year.