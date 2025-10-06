In a touching gesture, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will name two stands at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam after legendary Indian players Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana. The inauguration ceremony for the Mithali Raj Stand and the Ravi Kalpana Stand is scheduled for October 12, 2025, just before the high-stakes clash between India and Australia in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The decision was taken after star batter Smriti Mandhana's request during the "Breaking Boundaries" fireside chat in August 2025 with Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, where she highlighted the absence of stadium stands named after leading Indian women cricketers, including at Visakhapatnam.

Smriti felt that the renaming of such stands would honour the contribution of women cricketers, while also spotlighting their contributions to the game. It would also inspire the next generation of women to enter cricket as a profession.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: ICC Punishes Pakistan Batter Sidra Amin For Breaching Code of Conduct During IND vs PAK Match At Women's World Cup 2025

Andhra Pradesh Minister Acts On Smriti Mandhana's Suggestion

Responding to Smriti Mandhana’s appeal, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh swiftly reached out to the Andhra Cricket Association, resulting in a quick decision to honour women’s cricket legends by naming stands after them at the Vizag stadium.

"Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women’s cricket," said Nara Lokesh.

Mandhana’s intervention at "Breaking Boundaries", where leading cricketers discussed the stereotypes and barriers women face in sport, underscored how visible honours in major venues can elevate awareness and inspire participation across India.

Contribution Of Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana To Indian Cricket

Mithali Raj, a former India captain and one of the most accomplished batters in the game, is a trailblazer who helped expand the reach and recognition of women’s cricket across the country. She ended her career as the highest run-getter in Women's ODIs, with 7,805 runs at 50.68.



On the other hand, Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Kalpana’s journey from the state circuit to the Indian team has inspired local talent and reinforced the pathway for young girls pursuing cricket. She played seven ODIs for India.