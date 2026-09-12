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'Smriti must play her own game': Vivek Razdan’s advice ahead of Women’s Asia Cup final

Vivek Razdan has urged Smriti Mandhana to play her natural game and anchor India’s innings in the Women’s Asia Cup final. He also warned India against underestimating defending champions Sri Lanka, who have shown strong batting depth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
'Smriti must play her own game': Vivek Razdan’s advice ahead of Women’s Asia Cup final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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