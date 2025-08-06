Brendon McCullum admitted there was “room to improve” as he reflected on England’s gripping 2-2 Test series draw against India and turned his sights towards sharpening the squad ahead of the Ashes later this year.

The England head coach, speaking after a dramatic six-run defeat at The Oval that saw India level the series on the final day, praised his team’s fight while acknowledging the narrow margins that denied them their first series win over India since 2018.

In a breathtaking finish to the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India completed a comeback from 2-1 down, snatching victory in just 56 minutes on the 25th morning—marking their narrowest ever win by runs in Test cricket. England’s pursuit of a 374-run target unravelled from a dominant 301/3 to a dismal 367 all out, losing 7 wickets for just 66 runs in a collapse that ultimately cost them the series.

“We'll let this one sit, we'll digest it,” McCullum was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. “We'll be able to pick out what has gone well, then start to work out how we can keep improving so, when we do arrive out in Australia, we give ourselves a huge chance.”

The former New Zealand captain stressed that England’s journey under his and Ben Stokes’ leadership is still very much a work in progress. With no Test matches until the Ashes opener in Perth this November, McCullum now has time to assess the highs and lows of a compelling summer.

“We're in the middle now, halfway through what we knew was going to be an unbelievable 12 months of Test cricket. We know we've got some room to improve,” he said. “You're always learning any time you get to see guys having to dig deep and go to places they've maybe not been before. There's a lot to pick out as we give ourselves time for this to digest and work out areas we can look to improve for our next challenge.”

England’s fielding, particularly in the fifth Test, came under scrutiny. They dropped six catches during India’s second innings of 396, mistakes that McCullum admitted proved costly.

“We didn't catch very well in this game, but have caught really well over the last few years,” he conceded. “Sometimes dropped catches happen, and one leads to another. If we had held our catches, maybe we would have been standing on the other side of the result. That's life, there are so many little things in the game we could pick out and have huge impacts. We are a good fielding unit and had a bit of an average performance in this Test.”

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a series win, McCullum was full of praise for his players’ commitment and India’s resilience, especially that of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. “Ultimately, I'm really proud of the guys and their efforts,” he said. “It's been a combative series; it's taken its toll with injuries, and some of the best players have gone home injured. To sit here at 2-2, yes, you're disappointed, but you're proud of the efforts.

“The way India were late on in this Test, Mohammed Siraj has the absolute heart of a lion to bowl 90mph in his 30th over of his fifth Test match. It's quite an incredible effort.”

McCullum admitted England had opportunities to close out the series but was reluctant to dwell on them, instead crediting India for seizing the crucial moments.

“We threw everything at them. It was a testament to how stoic they are as a team. We knew when they turned up in England, it would be a very stern challenge and we'd have to play excellent cricket to get the result we wanted.

“Ultimately, I thought it was an absolutely unbelievable series to be part of. It had confrontation, it had stalemates, it had passion, and it had some sub-par performances under pressure as well.

“As much as we got ourselves in a winning position this Test match, I feel like they deserved to win. They played better cricket,” he added.