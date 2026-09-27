/'So much competition': Yashasvi Jaiswal left waiting again as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill get backing

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a compelling case whenever India have handed him an opportunity in ODI cricket. Yet, despite his impressive numbers, the 24 year old remains behind Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the pecking order for the opening slots. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has pointed towards the depth of the current squad as the reason Jaiswal may have to remain patient. The left hander is part of India's 15 member squad for the three ODI series against West Indies, which begins on Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Jaiswal's ODI record makes his absence from the first choice combination an intriguing selection call. He has accumulated 285 runs in six ODI innings, including two hundreds, at an average of 71.25. His List A numbers are equally striking, with 1,860 runs from 41 innings at 53.14.
Still, India's current hierarchy leaves little room at the top. Gill has established himself as a key member of the ODI side, while Rohit's experience and record continue to keep him firmly in contention. With both available for the West Indies series, Jaiswal's route into the XI appears difficult unless the team management decides to alter its established combination.
Jaiswal Has Already Shown His ODI Potential
The youngster's most recent ODI appearance came during India's three match home series against Afghanistan in June. Jaiswal played in the series and produced a particularly memorable performance in the third ODI in Chennai, smashing an unbeaten 110 from 86 deliveries as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. That innings was his second ODI century and took his international one day tally to 285 runs from six innings. His overall List A record also underlines why India continue to view him as an important part of their plans.
Kotak acknowledged that India are not overlooking Jaiswal's ability. Instead, he said the competition for places has made regular selection difficult.
'I think there is so much competition (for team spots) and so many players are performing. Jaiswal…we all know he is one of the best batters and whenever he gets an opportunity he performs. So, he is part of the team," Kotak told reporters on Saturday.
India Ask Jaiswal To Stay Ready
Kotak also explained that being outside the XI should not be interpreted as the team treating Jaiswal unfairly. The coaching staff, according to him, continues to work with the opener on multiple aspects of his game while India's head coach Gautam Gambhir remains involved in his development.
'As a support staff, we look after his (Jaiswal) skills, practice and his mindset and Gautam (Gambhir) also talks to him a lot, but sometimes you see, say if (for example) there are three very good wicketkeepers, only one can play," he said.
'So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity and so far whenever he has been getting the opportunity, he has performed," he added.
For now, the message from India's support staff is clear. Jaiswal remains firmly within the team's plans, but Rohit and Gill are likely to retain the opening berths when India begin their West Indies assignment.
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