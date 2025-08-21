“Sochke Mooh Kholna”: Mohammad Kaif Slams Critics, Defends Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, recently came under fire for his performance—or perceived lack thereof—during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. Despite taking 14 wickets in three matches, critics highlighted that India failed to secure victories in the games where Bumrah played, contrasting with wins in the two matches he missed. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now stepped in, urging fans and analysts to “open their mouths carefully” before passing judgment on the T20I pace spearhead.

Jasprit Bumrah’s England Tour: Numbers Speak for Themselves

Bumrah’s recent stint in England saw him showcase his lethal bowling skills with a five-wicket haul and 14 scalps across three matches. Yet, India’s inability to win in those fixtures fueled criticism, with detractors claiming his presence was a “jinx” for the team.

Kaif countered this narrative by urging fans and media to consider Bumrah’s overall match-winning impact across formats. “You better look at how many matches he has played and India won them, go and find out that as well, regardless of the format,” Kaif remarked. “When he plays, how many times does he give match-winning performances? Bumrah is a promising diamond of India. You do not report him. There are no stains on him.”

This defense comes at a crucial time as Bumrah prepares to make his T20I comeback for India in the 2025 Asia Cup, having last played in the shortest format during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Workload Management and Asia Cup Prospects

Kaif addressed concerns about Bumrah’s fitness, particularly after his grueling Test tours in Australia and England. While acknowledging that Bumrah might have a shorter future in Test cricket, Kaif emphasized his importance in white-ball cricket.

“In a two or three-week-long tournament like the Asia Cup, he might play seven games, bowling 28 overs in total. He will get time to recover, and rest can be managed during matches against weaker teams like Oman,” Kaif explained. “You need Bumrah in T20 because he can change the course of the game with his bowling.”

Bumrah’s ability to deliver under pressure, combined with India’s reliance on his death-over expertise, makes him a pivotal asset in the upcoming Asia Cup, set to kick off against UAE on September 10, 2025.

Key Highlights and Squad Updates

Bumrah’s T20I comeback after over a year in red-ball cricket

14 wickets in three England matches, including a five-wicket haul

India’s Asia Cup schedule: UAE (Sep 10), Pakistan (Sep 14), Oman (Sep 19), followed by the Super 4 stage in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Siraj missing from the squad despite stellar form in England

India’s Asia Cup squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, among others

Kaif also expressed disappointment over Mohammed Siraj’s omission, citing the fast bowler’s impressive 23 wickets in England and consistent IPL performance as reasons he deserved a place.

Bumrah: India’s Diamond in T20 Cricket

Despite criticism, Bumrah’s T20I stats remain impressive: 14 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 32.28, with best figures of 4/17. His ability to adapt to different conditions, execute yorkers at will, and maintain a calm presence under pressure cements his role as India’s key white-ball bowler.

As India eyes the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14, Bumrah’s return could be the decisive factor in a tournament where every over counts. Kaif’s message is clear: critics should focus on performance stats, not narratives, and the pacer deserves full support heading into Asia Cup 2025.