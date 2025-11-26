Social Media Erupts After South Africa Seal Historic 2-0 Win Against India

Reigning ICC World Test Championship holders South Africa have pulled off a remarkable feat, completing a 2-0 clean sweep over India on their home soil. The Temba Bavuma-led side emphatically sealed the series with a massive 408-run victory in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday. The dominant win stands as India’s heaviest Test defeat by runs and marks the first time since 2000 that South Africa have whitewashed India in a Test series in India, a historic milestone in the rivalry.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his excellent all-round contribution, while off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took 17 wickets across the two Tests, earned the Player of the Series award for his match-defining performances.

Cricket fraternity reacts to SA's historic series win in India

Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don't bowl them.

Rank Poor tactics, poor skills , poor body language and an unprecedented 2 series white wash at home. Hope this does not get_ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 26, 2025

S Badrinath wrote on X.

A test match where Team India lost even before the first ball was bowled #INDvSA — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 26, 2025

Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Disappointing display of patience & technique from Indian batters. Need to get players in the test team who can play spin better. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2025

Former SA captain Gareme Smith wrote on X

Incredible performance and series win in India by the Proteas, massive congrats to @TembaBavuma, Shukri and the team. — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) November 26, 2025

AB de Villiers wrote on X

Incredible performance by every member of the team. Well done @ProteasMenCSA. Historic moment! #INDvSA https://t.co/rCyxc2AsqW — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 26, 2025

Aakash Chopra wrote on X

Losing 5 out of the last 7 home Tests_two whitewashes included.

Home Dominance No More #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2025

Harsha Bhogle wrote on X