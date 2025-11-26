Advertisement
SOUTH AFRICA WHITEWASH INDIA REACTIONS

Social Media Erupts After South Africa Seal Historic 2-0 Win Against India

Cricket fraternity reacts as South Africa seal 2-0 win over India after 25 years. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Social Media Erupts After South Africa Seal Historic 2-0 Win Against IndiaImage Credit:- X

Reigning ICC World Test Championship holders South Africa have pulled off a remarkable feat, completing a 2-0 clean sweep over India on their home soil. The Temba Bavuma-led side emphatically sealed the series with a massive 408-run victory in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday. The dominant win stands as India’s heaviest Test defeat by runs and marks the first time since 2000 that South Africa have whitewashed India in a Test series in India, a historic milestone in the rivalry.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his excellent all-round contribution, while off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took 17 wickets across the two Tests, earned the Player of the Series award for his match-defining performances.

Cricket fraternity reacts to SA's historic series win in India

Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

S Badrinath wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Former SA captain Gareme Smith wrote on X

AB de Villiers wrote on X

Aakash Chopra wrote on X

Harsha Bhogle wrote on X

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

