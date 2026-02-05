'Someone had to say enough, now Indian fans will cry more': Ex-England captain backs Bangladesh and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 row

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has sparked intense debate by openly supporting the defiant stances of Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speaking on the Sky Cricket Podcast, Hussain praised the boards for "sticking to their guns" against the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), suggesting that the current crisis is a necessary "crunch point" for the sport.

Support for the "Indomitable" Stance

Bangladesh has already been excluded from the tournament after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. This refusal was fueled by the controversial removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL squad, despite his 9.20 crore INR price tag. Pakistan subsequently joined the protest, announcing a boycott of their February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

“I quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns. They stood up for their player, the Fiz. And I quite like Pakistan. I know it's political. I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh. And at some stage, someone's got to say enough with this politics. Can we just get back to playing cricket?” Hussain told Michael Atherton.

The Financial Lever

Hussain argued that Pakistan’s refusal to play the high:revenue match against India is the only tangible way for smaller boards to challenge the status quo.

“So maybe it is a real crunch point because the only way Pakistan can hurt the ICC or even India is with the money and the finances of that India-Pakistan game. That's the only way,” he added.

A "Depressing" Era for Cricket Diplomacy

Hussain expressed deep concern over the "depressing" state of modern cricket, where political tension has trickled down to the players. He specifically referenced the 2025 Asia Cup, where Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistani opponents or accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

“Sport, cricket, and politics have always been intertwined. There's always been a link between sport and politics but it just seems recently that link is more and more. It used to be the exception, it's now the norm and it's not just politics and politicians, it's players as well. Players I've seen in the last couple of years, as I say, it's fairly depressing, not shaking hands, not lifting the trophy. Cricket used to unite nations and countries that were finding difficulties, and now it's pushing people apart," Hussain remarked.

The Question of Consistency

Recalling his own decision to refuse to take England to Zimbabwe in 2003, Hussain noted he has "sympathy" for the ICC’s logistical challenges but questioned whether the governing body would show the same firmness to the BCCI.

“I have some sympathy with the ICC there, that the late decision to say right, we're not travelling. So I guess the real comparison would be, and this is the real question that only the ICC can answer, if it had been India and in the future if India a month before a tournament say our government does not want us to go and play in that country in a world cup, would the ICC have been so firm and say you know the rules, bad luck, we're knocking you out. That is the only question that all sides ask for is consistency,” he argued.

Power and Responsibility

Concluding his analysis, Hussain warned that the financial dominance of India should not come at the cost of other nations' dignity.

“You have to treat Bangladesh the same as you treat Pakistan and the same as you treat India. Now India fans will say cry more, we have the money, it's all down, but with power comes responsibility. If you are constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan, their cricket diminishes, and hence the great games we've seen in the past between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh become one-sided, as they have,” Hussain concluded.