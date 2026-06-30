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'Someone is trying to frame us...': Shashank Singh denies assault allegations; check his statement amid police probe

The statement came a day after Ratibad police registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father, retired Madhya Pradesh Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, and their driver based on a complaint by Vipendra Singh Tomar, who alleged that he was assaulted, abused, and had his mobile phone taken while working at their residence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
'Someone is trying to frame us...': Shashank Singh denies assault allegations; check his statement amid police probe
Image Credit: IANS

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