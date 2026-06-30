/'Someone is trying to frame us...': Shashank Singh denies assault allegations; check his statement amid police probe

“The allegation that he was held hostage for three days is extremely serious. We belong to a reputed family, and we would never indulge in such acts. When he left, he took his phone with him. If he got into a fight or was assaulted outside, how can I be responsible for that? If someone is trying to frame us or has some motive, only he can explain that. Inside our house, there was neither any abuse nor any physical assault,” he added.