Former India skipper Virat Kohli took the cricketing world by surprise when he announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. The decision came just before the start of the five-match Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series and followed a disappointing run in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 in Australia, where he scored only 190 runs across five Tests.

With this announcement, Kohli closed the chapter on a glittering Test career that spanned 123 matches, in which he amassed 9,230 runs. Widely regarded as one of the modern greats, his name is firmly etched alongside Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith in cricket’s celebrated “Fab Four”; a group that redefined batting standards in the longest format.



Kohli's Last Chapter

Kohli’s last appearance for India in Tests came during that BGT series, while his final international outing overall was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February, where Rohit Sharma led the side to victory against New Zealand in the final. He has also retired from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados earlier in 2025, leaving himself available only for ODIs although India does not have any scheduled 50-over fixtures until October. Reports from PTI suggest that the BCCI plans to discuss the future of both Kohli and Rohit in relation to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

On the domestic front, Kohli’s most recent competitive match was the IPL 2025 final, where he captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden title with a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3.

Williamson’s blunt but heartfelt take

Reacting to the announcement, long-time rival and fellow “Fab Four” member Kane Williamson lauded Kohli’s decision to step away on his own terms, even after a dip in form a move Williamson believes adds to the Indian legend’s stature.

“You never really consider it and you do see some of your opponents and mates making some of these decisions and you think ‘gosh, it has been a while’, and you’re not getting younger,” Williamson told Independent.

“It’s a reality at some stage. For someone like Virat, who made that decision to go out on his own terms and do what he’s done for the game, that’s amazing. That’s so special," he added.

The former New Zealand captain admitted that even he was taken aback:

“Everyone was caught by surprise because you feel like it will never happen, but it does. I’m more aware of that than most and that’s great.”

Kohli’s choice to retire from Tests after years of elite performances, fierce on-field battles, and match-winning contributions marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, while his ODI future remains the next big question in his illustrious career. Kane is currently playing in The Hundred League.