'Someone who guides me the right path always': Yuzvendra Chahal posts this touching photo with MS Dhoni

Yuzvendra Chahal has given a small tribute to the legendary MS Dhoni following the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (October 25).

The wily leg-spinner posted an interesting photograph on social media, where he is keenly listening to Dhoni’s words. “Someone who guides me the right path always.... Mahi bhai,” Chahal captioned the post.

Chahal's respect for Dhoni is well-known and the bolwer has showered praise towards the seasoned Dhoni on several occasions. Chahal had also made his international debut under Dhoni`s captaincy in June 2016. Dhoni, 39, is well known for guiding the spinners from behind the stumps.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first against Dhoni-led CSK at Dubai. On a difficult track, RCB could only manage to put 145/6 on the board with Kohli scoring a composed half-century (50 off 43 balls). Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with figures of 3-19.

Chasing the total, CSK cruised to an 8-wicket victory with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad carrying his bat with a match-winning 65 (off 51 balls; 4x4, 6x3). Dhoni gave him good company in the end, staying unbeaten at 19. Chahal took the important wicket of Ambati Rayudu but Gaikwad had other ideas on the day.

Even though they won the match, CSK failed to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs – much to the dismay of their countless fans. This is the first time in CSK’s history that they have failed to qualify for the playoffs. The three-time champions were knocked out of contention when the bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals, defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the second match on Sunday (October 25).