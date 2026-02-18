'Sometimes you only start...': Indian Coach breaks silence on Abhishek Sharma's lack of form in T20 WC 2026

As the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian squad prepares for its final group stage encounter against the Netherlands, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has addressed concerns regarding opener Abhishek Sharma’s form. Despite sealing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 with a dominant victory over Pakistan in Colombo, the struggles of the young southpaw have been a point of discussion.

Defending the High-Risk Approach

Abhishek Sharma, who was a cornerstone of India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph, has endured a challenging start to the mega event, recording ducks in both of his appearances. However, Kotak remains unfazed by these early failures, emphasizing that the nature of T20 cricket demands a high-risk mindset.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Obviously, we plan, but he wasn't well and didn't play (against Namibia). Last game got out in the first over. One thing we definitely do unnecessarily is overanalyse; sometimes you only start making more assumptions than the opposition do," Kotak explained during a media interaction.

Health Struggles and Dismissal Details

The coach shed light on the circumstances behind the opener's absence during the middle of the group stage. Abhishek was sidelined for the Namibia fixture after being hospitalised with a severe stomach infection. His return against Pakistan lasted only one over, where he was caught at mid-on off Salman Ali Agha. This followed his first outing against the USA, where he was dismissed at deep cover off Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Kotak reinforced the team's support for the player’s style: "He has his plans sorted, he follows the way he wants to, and obviously we discuss opposition, their bowling, their strengths, what they’ve been doing -- all that is normal for everyone, not just Abhishek."

Form and Tactical Flexibility

Addressing the pressure of the tournament, Kotak noted that Abhishek was in excellent rhythm before his illness. He argued that in this format, quick-fire contributions are often more valuable than long, slow innings.

"Abhishek, before he fell ill, made runs in matches. In the T20 format also, sometimes 10 balls 30 is as important. Not like he hasn't scored runs. T20 format is high risk, someone will get out. If we stress so much, players will be under pressure. He is in good form, has clear plans and a clear mindset, that's what matters for us," the coach added.

Adapting to Conditions

While Kotak praised the aggressive intent of the batting unit, he highlighted the importance of playing to the situation. He cited Suryakumar Yadav’s disciplined knock at the Wankhede Stadium as an example of adapting to tricky pitches where a run-a-ball approach was necessary for the first 35 balls.

With the Super 8 berth secured, India’s clash against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18 serves as a "dead rubber" but provides a crucial platform for Abhishek Sharma to regain his confidence before the tournament's business end begins.