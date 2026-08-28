Captain Shubman Gill praised top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar for the mindset and skill they showcased during India’s 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka.
India, two-time runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship, won the first Test in Galle before Sri Lanka, led by a determined batting effort from Sonal Dinusha, survived the follow-on to force a draw in the second and final Test in Colombo. This was their third-successive series win for India in the country.
While the Indian captain was disappointed that his team could not capitalise on their advantage in the second Test, he also found plenty of positives in their overall performance in Sri Lanka.
"I think it's been a great series. For us, a lot of positives in the series. All the youngsters doing well. So, that's very pleasing to see," Gill told BCCI.tv in an interview after the game.
"We speak about once a batter is set, he should make the most of it. And Devdutt (Padikkal) showed that. The way he batted in the series was a treat to watch. (It) truly tells the mindset of a player," he added.
Padikkal was in sublime form with the bat, scoring 328 runs in the two-match series at an impressive average of 109.33, including two centuries. He led the charge for India with the bat as they secured another series victory in Sri Lanka.
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Manav Suthar was another standout performer, finishing with 16 wickets in the series, including a ten-wicket haul in India’s victory in Galle. Gill made note of Suthar's progress in recent times.
"He's (Manav Suthar) been magnificent for us and I think he is going to be someone who is going to be leading the spin attack for India for a very long time," the Indian captain said.
"The way he bowled in this match and even in the first match was a treat to watch. Everytime, he comes onto to bowl, it feels like he's going to create those chances and going to get us wickets and hopefully he keeps doing that," he added.
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India were in a commanding position in Colombo at the end of Day 2 and even enforced the follow-on, but Sri Lanka showed remarkable resilience and application to thwart their attempts to force a result.
The 26-year-old credited the opposition for their performance and said the experience served as an important lesson for his team.
"A lot of learnings in this series. I think we played decently well," he said.
"Obviously, not the result that we wanted in this match. After day two, we hoped that it's going to be a win for us and then Sri Lanka batting that the way that they did for these three days, sometimes you've got to learn from the opposition as well and credit to them for the way that they played," he signed off.
India still have plenty of work to do to reach the ICC World Test Championship final, with their next Test assignment set to be in New Zealand in November. With only seven Tests remaining in the cycle and significant ground to make up, the margin for error is extremely slim.
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