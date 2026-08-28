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'Sometimes you've got to learn from opposition': Shubman Gill highlights big positives for India from Sri Lanka Test series

India, two-time runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship, won the first Test in Galle before Sri Lanka, led by a determined batting effort from Sonal Dinusha, survived the follow-on to force a draw in the second and final Test in Colombo.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
'Sometimes you've got to learn from opposition': Shubman Gill highlights big positives for India from Sri Lanka Test series
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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'Sometimes you've got to learn from opposition': Shubman Gill highlights big positives for India from Sri Lanka Test series
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