/Sonal Dinusha creates history against India, becomes 8th Sri Lankan batter to...

Sonal Dinusha, Sri Lanka's emerging middle-order batter, etched his name into cricketing folklore at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), becoming only the eighth Sri Lankan batter to record hundreds in both innings of a Test match.
Dinusha, the 25-year-old left-hander produced a masterclass of temperament and grit against a formidable Indian bowling attack, scoring a fluent 103 in the first innings and backing it up with an unbeaten century in the second to spearhead Sri Lanka's stubborn resistance.
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With this rare feat, Sonal Dinusha joined an illustrious fraternity of Sri Lankan legends who have registered twin centuries in the same Test match:
Duleep Mendis (vs India, 1982)
Asanka Gurusinha (vs New Zealand, 1991)
Aravinda de Silva (vs Pakistan & Zimbabwe, 1997)
Tillakaratne Dilshan (vs Bangladesh, 2009)
Kumar Sangakkara (vs Bangladesh, 2013 & 2014)
Dinesh Chandimal (vs India, 2015)
Kamindu Mendis / Dhananjaya de Silva (vs Bangladesh, 2024)
Sonal Dinusha (vs India, 2026)
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Dinusha's twin-ton milestone caps off one of the most prolific individual batting series by a Sri Lankan middle-order batter against India. After notching a maiden Test century (100) and an 84 in Galle during the first Test, he walked into the Colombo encounter under immense pressure following a colossal Indian first-innings total.
Batting lower down the order, Dinusha combined watchful defense outside off-stump with authoritative stroke play through the covers and down the ground.
When forced to follow on, his second-innings vigil anchored the tail and frustrated the Indian bowlers across multiple sessions, sealing a historic personal milestone and solidifying his place as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's Test resurgence.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
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