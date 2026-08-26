/Sonal Dinusha creates history despite SL pushed to follow-on vs India, becomes 1st batter from Sri Lanka to...

During the morning session on day four of the second test match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, twenty five year old left handed batsman Sonal Dinusha created history i the ongoing 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo.
Needing just fifteen runs on Wednesday to achieve the three figure mark, the rising star quickly completed his hundred in style. This stellar innings established him as the standout performer for his nation throughout the ongoing two match series against India. By securing this milestone during a crucial fixture where his side needed strong contributions, Dinusha cemented his name in cricketing archives. He officially became the first ever Sri Lankan batsman to record multiple test centuries against India after stepping onto the crease at batting position six or lower.
Record Breaking Lower Order Performances
Dinesh Chandimal: 162* runs off 169 balls (19 fours, 4 sixes) at 6th position in Galle, starting August 12, 2015.
Prasanna Jayawardene: 154* runs off 314 balls (11 fours, 0 sixes) at 7th position in Ahmedabad, starting November 16, 2009.
Hashan Tillakaratne: 136* runs off 214 balls (16 fours, 0 sixes) at 7th position in Colombo (SSC), starting August 29, 2001.
Tillakaratne Dilshan: 125* runs off 170 balls (12 fours, 1 six) at 6th position in Colombo (SSC), starting July 23, 2008.
Arjuna Ranatunga: 111 runs (balls and fours unlisted, 1 six) at 6th position in Colombo (SSC), starting August 30, 1985.
Thilan Samaraweera: 103* runs off 175 balls (10 fours, 0 sixes) at 8th position in Colombo (SSC), starting August 29, 2001.
Sonal Dinusha: 103* runs off 158 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes) at 7th position in Colombo (SSC), starting August 23, 2026.
Sonal Dinusha: 100 runs off 168 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes) at 6th position in Galle, starting August 15, 2026.
During the current match, Dinusha batted at position seven in the first innings and accumulated one hundred three runs from one hundred sixty two balls, following his previous century as a sixth position batter in the opening test at the Galle International Stadium.
Rare Feats In First Two Tests And Consecutive Matches
Beyond his lower order records, Dinusha joined an exclusive group by becoming only the second Sri Lankan player after Duleep Mendis to hit multiple hundreds across his first two test matches facing India. Mendis debuted against India in 1982 and achieved two centuries during that series. This rare accomplishment of registering multiple centuries in the first two tests against India is shared by global greats across the following historic encounters:
Everton Weekes (West Indies): 1st Test: 128 runs in Delhi, November 10, 1948. 2nd Test: 194 runs in Mumbai (BS), December 9, 1948.
Garry Sobers (West Indies): 1st Test: 25, 142* runs in Mumbai (BS), November 28, 1958. 2nd Test: 4, 198 runs in Kanpur, December 12, 1958.
Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan): 1st Test: 176, 96 runs in Faisalabad, October 16, 1978. 2nd Test: 235*, 34* runs in Lahore, October 27, 1978.
Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka): 1st Test: 105, 105 runs in Chennai, September 17, 1982. 2nd Test: 51, 18 runs in Colombo (SSC), August 30, 1985.
Robin Smith (England): 1st Test: 100*, 15 runs at Lord's, July 26, 1990. 2nd Test: 121*, 61* runs in Manchester, August 9, 1990.
Gary Kirsten (South Africa): 1st Test: 17, 20 runs in Ahmedabad, November 20, 1996. 2nd Test: 102, 133 runs in Kolkata, November 27, 1996.
Jesse Ryder (New Zealand): 1st Test: 102, 21 runs in Hamilton, March 18, 2009. 2nd Test: 201 runs in Napier, March 26, 2009.
Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka): 1st Test: 100, 84 runs in Galle, August 15, 2026. 2nd Test: 103 runs in Colombo (SSC), August 23, 2026.
Furthermore, Dinusha stands as the seventh Sri Lankan cricketer following Aravinda de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Tharanga Paranavitana, and Angelo Mathews to post centuries in consecutive test matches against India.
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