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Sonal Dinusha creates history despite SL pushed to follow-on vs India, becomes 1st batter from Sri Lanka to...

During the morning session on day four of the second test match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, twenty five year old left handed batsman Sonal Dinusha created history i the ongoing 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Sonal Dinusha creates history despite SL pushed to follow-on vs India, becomes 1st batter from Sri Lanka to...
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