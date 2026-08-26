/Sonal Dinusha creates history despite SL pushed to follow-on vs India, becomes 1st batter from Sri Lanka to...

Needing just fifteen runs on Wednesday to achieve the three figure mark, the rising star quickly completed his hundred in style. This stellar innings established him as the standout performer for his nation throughout the ongoing two match series against India. By securing this milestone during a crucial fixture where his side needed strong contributions, Dinusha cemented his name in cricketing archives. He officially became the first ever Sri Lankan batsman to record multiple test centuries against India after stepping onto the crease at batting position six or lower.