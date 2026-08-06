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Sonal Dinusha to lead SLC XI in three-day warm-up match against India; check full team

The practice match serves as the lone warm-up fixture for the Shubman Gill-led Indian team before the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway at Galle on August 15.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sonal Dinusha to lead SLC XI in three-day warm-up match against India; check full team
Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sonal Dinusha to lead SLC XI in three-day warm-up match against India; check full team
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