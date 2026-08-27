In an extraordinary display of fourth-innings defiance, young batter Sonal Dinusha produced a superb unbeaten knock of 133 runs to help Sri Lanka pull off a miraculous draw in the second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on Thursday.
Forced to follow on after conceding a 213-run first-innings deficit, Sri Lanka batted out 154 overs in the second innings to finish at 429/9 when handshakes were exchanged on Day 5.
While India claimed the two-match Test series 1-0 courtesy of their 165-run victory in Galle, the hosts Sri Lanka walked away with moral ascendancy after thwarting an Indian bowling attack hunting a series sweep.
DRAW IN COLOMBO!— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2026
Sri Lanka declare and the 2nd Test ends in a draw! Incredible resilience from Sonal Dinusha and the tail to hold out.
India take the series 1-0, but massive pride in this team effort! #SLvIND #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/bM9cjO9kri
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