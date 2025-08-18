Sonny Baker Claims Stunning Hat-Trick In The Hundred Days After England Call-Up

Young pacer Sonny Baker made headlines once again as he claimed a stunning hat-trick for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, just days after receiving his maiden England call-up. The 20-year-old speedster showcased his class and temperament under pressure, guiding his side to a 57-run victory against the Northern Superchargers at Old Trafford.

A Breakthrough Performance

Baker, who has been touted as England’s next big fast-bowling prospect, displayed raw pace and precision to dismantle the Superchargers’ batting order. His victims included the experienced Dawid Malan, all-rounder Tom Lawes, and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, completing a magical three-wicket burst. With figures of 3 for 21, Baker not only turned the match on its head but also wrote his name into the record books, becoming only the fourth bowler in The Hundred’s history to take a hat-trick.

England Call-Up Boosts Confidence

The performance comes at a perfect time for Baker, who recently received his first senior England call-up for the ODI series against South Africa and the T20I series against Ireland. His fiery spells in domestic cricket and now in The Hundred have already caught the selectors’ eye, and this hat-trick will only strengthen his case for a place in the playing XI.

Manchester Originals Dominate

Riding on Baker’s brilliance, the Originals bundled out the Superchargers for just 114 runs, sealing a commanding 57-run win. The match highlighted not just Baker’s rise but also the Originals’ growing momentum in the tournament.

A Star in the Making

Sonny Baker’s hat-trick has already sparked excitement among fans and pundits alike. Known for consistently clocking around 90 mph, the youngster is quickly becoming one of the most promising fast-bowling talents in English cricket. With international cricket on the horizon, Baker’s journey is just getting started, and performances like these show why he is being seen as England’s next pace sensation.