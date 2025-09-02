Sonny Baker Set To Make His Debut As England Name Playing XI For 1st ODI Against South Africa; Check Full Lineup

Sonny Baker is all set to make his international debut as England announced their playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa, which is set to be played on Tuesday, September 2.

Baker, who impressed with nine wickets in this season of the Hundred at an average close to 16, also has 24 wickets to his name in List-A cricket at an average of 24.04. The 22-year-old pacer will join Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid to form the core of England's bowling attack.

Skipper Harry Brook is excited to see Baker in the England squad after his performances in the recently-concluded Hundred.

"He's been awesome in the Hundred. We've seen him bowl at some of the best batters in the world and he had them on toast, so it's been really good to see. He bowls at high pace and he can swing it both ways with exceptional death skills as well. To have him in the team and for him to be opening up tomorrow is awesome. I think there's quite a lot of people excited to see where he goes," said Brook.

"There have been a few moments. The spells he bowled to Williamson and Warner and then Smith and Bairstow, all four are world-class batters in the shorter format and he was all over them. He bowled with high pace and high skill. He was awesome to watch this year and everyone was talking about him," he added.



England's Likely Batting Position For 1st ODI Against South Africa

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith is slated to open with Ben Duckett, with Joe Root coming in at No. 3 spot. Harry Brook is likely to walk in at fourth place, followed by former captain Jos Buttler and then Jacob Bethell at six. Exciting off-spin all-rounder Will Jacks comes in at no. 7 spot.

The three-game ODI series will be played between September 2 to 7, after which the two sides will lock horns in a three-game T20I contest between September 10 to 14.

England Playing XI For 1st ODI Against South Africa

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker