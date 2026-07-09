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'Soon he'll become captain too':Ex-India selector explodes at management over 'shielding' vice-captain Tilak Varma

Following a T20 World Cup victory just a couple of months ago, the Indian team's recent form in T20Is has triggered intense scrutiny for both the players and the revamped leadership setup.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
'Soon he'll become captain too':Ex-India selector explodes at management over 'shielding' vice-captain Tilak Varma
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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