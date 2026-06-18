/Sooryavanshi-Tilak face the music after fiery India A vs Sri Lanka A clash turns ugly, BCCI all set to...

Harsh punishments have reportedly been proposed against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma following the controversy that erupted during India A's heated clash against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. However, the final decision now rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Match Referee Recommends Financial Penalties
According to a report by Sportstar, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash has recommended a fine amounting to 50 percent of Sooryavanshi's match fee for his involvement in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage. India A captain Tilak Varma has also been recommended for disciplinary action, with a proposed fine of 30 percent of his match fee.
Heated Exchange Erupts After Super Over Defeat
The incident occurred immediately after Sri Lanka A secured victory in the match through a Super Over. Sooryavanshi was seen pushing Halambage following a tense exchange involving multiple Sri Lanka A players. Senior Sri Lanka international Niroshan Dickwella intervened to separate the pair before the situation escalated further.
Earlier media reports suggested that Halambage had repeatedly sledged Sooryavanshi throughout the tour, including during the teams' first meeting on June 9.
Tilak Varma's Disputes With Umpires Under Scrutiny
Tilak Varma was reportedly involved in two separate and prolonged disagreements with the on-field umpires during the match. The first disagreement arose when match officials informed the Indian camp that a Super Over might not be possible due to fading light conditions. The second confrontation followed a no-ball call on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, a decision that prompted strong objections from the India A captain.
BCCI Holds Final Authority Over Sanctions
The report stated that disciplinary matters in A-team fixtures are handled differently from senior international cricket. Unlike matches governed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), disciplinary action in A-team contests falls under the jurisdiction of the respective cricket boards.
As a result, the match referee's role is limited to submitting recommendations, while the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket retain the authority to decide whether the proposed penalties will be enforced.
No formal hearing was conducted in this case, with the recommendations based solely on reports submitted by the on-field umpires.
Sri Lanka A Players Also Face Disciplinary Action
Earlier this week, prominent news agency reported that both Halambage and Dickwella had also been sanctioned by the match referee appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket, although for separate offences. Dickwella was fined for excessive appealing, while Halambage was penalised for making provocative comments towards the Indian batters following Sri Lanka A's Super Over victory.
Those remarks are believed to have triggered the confrontation involving the 15-year-old Indian batting prodigy, Sooryavanshi. The BCCI is now expected to review the referee's recommendations before deciding whether to impose the proposed penalties on the two Indian players.
In the finals
India A sealed their place in the final of the 2026 Sri Lanka A-Team One-Day Tri-Nation Series with a dominant 101-run victory over Afghanistan A on June 17, 2026. Led by captain Tilak Varma, the Indian side climbed to the top of the standings, finishing with the tournament's best net run rate of +0.797.
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