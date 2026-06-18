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  • /Sooryavanshi-Tilak face the music after fiery India A vs Sri Lanka A clash turns ugly, BCCI all set to...

Sooryavanshi-Tilak face the music after fiery India A vs Sri Lanka A clash turns ugly, BCCI all set to...

According to a report by Sportstar, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash has recommended a fine amounting to 50 percent of Sooryavanshi's match fee for his involvement in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Sooryavanshi-Tilak face the music after fiery India A vs Sri Lanka A clash turns ugly, BCCI all set to...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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