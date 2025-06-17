T20 World-Cup-Winning Captain Announces Retirement From ODIs Says, 'Feels Like The Right Time For Me To Start Stepping Away'

New Zealand's T20 World Cup winning captain and current ODI skipper Sophie Devine has announced her retirement from the format after the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka. Devine previously opted for a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket and there were signs that the star batter may call it a day soon.



Devine shared her thoughts on stepping away in an official statement released by the board.

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the WHITE FERNS. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months," the statement read.



NZ In Right Hands

Sophie took over as the permanent captain in 2020 and has been incredibly successful as the same. She helped White Ferns win the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 and then the elusive World title defeating South Africa with a 32-run win in Dubai during 2024 T20 World Cup.



NZC Head of high performance, Liz Green backed Devine's decision to opt for a casual playing contract.

"Sophie’s given nearly 20 years of service to the WHITE FERNS and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career. We’re pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the WHITE FERNS on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full".

World Cup Campaign

New Zealand will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 1. They will then face South Africa on October 6, Bangladesh on October 10 and Sri Lanka on October 14. The White Ferns will face Pakistan on October 18, India on October 23 and then their last league game against England on October 26.