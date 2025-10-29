Ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final between England and South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) provided a key update on left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who suffered an injury during the last match.

England are all set to face South Africa in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup semifinal in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 28. The team remains optimistic about Ecclestone's availability for the key knockout match despite the left-arm spinner’s injury.

"Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

With just three days in between games, Ecclestone was a major doubt to take the field against South Africa, but it is understood England are increasingly upbeat about her being fit to play in Guwahati.

Notably, the 26-year-old Ecclestone is England's joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, having claimed a dozen dismissals at an average of 15.33.



How Did Sophie Ecclestone Get Injured Against New Zealand?

The world's top-ranked ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone had to leave the field early during England's final group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

During the first over of the White Ferns' innings, Ecclestone made a couple of diving stops, and at one point, her knee got locked to the ground. She was forced to go off the field after the second over due to a shoulder concern following a dive on the field and landing awkwardly. She looked in immense pain, but returned to the field after the opening drinks break.

Ecclestone rejoined the attack in the 23rd over and took Brooke Halliday's wicket. But immediately after taking the wicket, Sophie went off the field, accompanied by the England team physio to the dugout.

She didn’t return to the field thereon, with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt later clarifying that resting the spinner was a precautionary measure ahead of the team’s semi-final against Laura Wolvaardt and Co. in Guwahati.

"Don't know anything further, but it was a precaution with a huge match coming up. Wouldn't want to risk anything," Sciver-Brunt had said in the post-match press conference.

With Ecclestone’s injury being closely monitored by the team, it’ll be a significant blow for the team if she is to miss the crucial semi-final game.