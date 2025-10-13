After hitting a legacy-building century that anchored Australia's record run chase at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Alyssa Healy made sure to credit her bowling attack for ensuring India's total never became unassailable.

Openers gave India a flying start in Vizag, as Smriti Mandhana (80 off 66) and Pratika Rawal (75 off 96) produced a 155-run partnership for the first wicket, laying foundations for a huge first innings total. But the tournament's first five-wicket haul, produced by Annabel Sutherland (5/40 off 9.5 overs), saw the Aussies hustle their way back into contention.

Sure enough, the Aussies batters hauled in their target of 331 with an over to spare on the back of Healy's superb innings of 142 from just 107 deliveries.

"I thought we did really well to hang in there with the ball. Oddly restrict them to 330, which sounds a little bit crazy, but that's the way it is. I think we got our length right ... I think Alana King and Annabel Sutherland actually created a little bit of a partnership there. (They) created some pressure, created some opportunities, and then (Sutherland) cashed in at her end. So that was really cool," Healy said after the game.

"And I thought the bowling unit as a whole really hung in there, hung tough and created a whole heap in that back 10 to restrict them, in a way, to 330, which is a little bit daunting, but did a great job at the back end, which was cool," she added.



Opener Phoebe Litchfield's 40 from 39 balls helped Healy in getting Australia's batting innings off to a belief-building start, before Ellyse Perry (47 not out off 52) and Ashleigh Gardner (45 off 46) also made valuable contributions.

"Probably something we haven't quite done thus far in this World Cup is to set a platform in the first 10. Phoebe and I were able to do that, which was cool. I think it needed somebody to make 100 to chase down that total. Obviously you'd probably like two to make 100 just to make it easy, but somebody needed to, if they got set to cash in and have a good day. It hasn't been my day of late, but it was my day today, which was really cool," Healy said.

"But I thought the wicket played beautifully. We played it to our strengths, I think early, which is straight back down the ground. They bowled quite straight. We played straight, trying to limit our dismissals in that regard and we're able to pull off something pretty special. So overall, great day. I thought it was an amazing game of cricket and hopefully everyone really enjoyed it," she added.

Australia have all-but secured progression to the semi-finals stage, unbeaten through four of their group stage fixtures at ICC Women's ODI World Cup. They are next in action on Thursday against Bangladesh.

Australia Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham