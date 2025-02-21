Sourav Ganguly Accident: Former India Captain Involved In Car Accident, No Injuries Reported

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly met with a minor accident while traveling to Burdwan for an event but fortunately escaped unhurt. The incident occurred at Dantanpur on the Durgapur Expressway when a lorry suddenly overtook his convoy, forcing the driver of Ganguly’s car to apply brakes abruptly. This led to a chain reaction, causing the cars behind him to collide, with one vehicle hitting Ganguly’s car.

Despite the accident, Ganguly remained composed and continued with his journey after a brief halt of about 10 minutes. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported. The former BCCI president proceeded to Burdwan University, where he attended a scheduled event and interacted with students and dignitaries.

Accident Details

According to reports, Ganguly was on his way to Bardhaman when a lorry attempted to merge into his convoy unexpectedly. In response, his driver immediately applied the brakes, leading to a chain reaction where a vehicle following his Range Rover collided with it. Thankfully, Ganguly and his entourage remained unharmed.

Ganguly’s Address At Burdwan Event

During the event, Ganguly expressed his joy at being in Burdwan and acknowledged the contributions of local sports associations. “I am overwhelmed. It feels great to be in Burdwan. I am even happier that you invited me. The Burdwan Sports Association has been asking me to come for a long time, and it’s a pleasure to be here today. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has worked with the Burdwan sports organization for 50 years, and many players have emerged from this district. We must continue recruiting talented players from here in the future,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly’s Enduring Influence in the Endorsement World

Meanwhile, despite stepping away from cricket administration, Sourav Ganguly continues to be one of the most sought-after names in brand endorsements. The 52-year-old is associated with over 40 brands, spanning sectors like banking, real estate, automobiles, consumer goods, and fantasy sports. His popularity and credibility make him a valuable face for leading companies across various industries.

Even after the incident, Ganguly’s commitment to fulfilling his engagements demonstrates his resilience and dedication, a trait that has defined him throughout his cricketing and administrative career.