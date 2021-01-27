हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly admitted to Apollo Hospital after chest pain complaints

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File Photo)

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. According to reports, the 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital after complaints of chest pain on Tuesday night.

This is the second time this month that the BCCI president was admitted in the hospital. Earlier this month, the former cricketer was admitted in Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.   

Ganguly was admitted after suffering a mild heart attack, where he also underwent angioplasty. He was later released from the hospital on January 7.  

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital then, Ganguly confirmed that he has recovered completely and also expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said.   

