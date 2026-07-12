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Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra, Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) honoured Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra and Kevin Pietersen with induction into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, celebrating three of the game’s most iconic figures at a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh.
 

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 02:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 02:00 AM IST
Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra, Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Image Credit: ICC

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