Sourav Ganguly backs Sanju Samson for regular India spot after match-winning 97 against West Indies

Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has strongly backed Sanju Samson to become a regular feature in India’s white-ball teams following his brilliant match-winning performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Samson played a sensational unbeaten knock of 97 off just 50 deliveries, guiding India to a crucial five-wicket victory over West Indies in a must-win Super 8 clash. The win helped Suryakumar Yadav-led India secure a place in the tournament’s semifinals.

Ganguly Praises Samson’s Match Awareness

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ganguly described Samson’s innings as “outstanding” and emphasized that the wicketkeeper-batter deserves consistent opportunities in India’s limited-overs setup.

“Outstanding. He’s a very good player. He should consistently play for India in the white-ball format,” Ganguly said. Ganguly highlighted Samson’s ability to dominate once settled at the crease and praised his understanding of match situations.

“When he gets in, he can really hurt the opposition. He played according to the situation, which is very important,” he added.

Virtual Quarterfinal Decides Semifinal Spot

The clash between India and West Indies effectively turned into a virtual quarterfinal, with both teams level on points in the Super 8 standings. The winner would advance to the semifinals alongside South Africa, New Zealand, and England. India’s victory confirmed a semifinal showdown against England, scheduled for March 5. Ganguly acknowledged that England would pose a much tougher challenge compared to West Indies.

West Indies Post Competitive Total

After winning the toss, India opted to field first. West Indies made a steady start as Roston Chase (40 off 25) and captain Shai Hope (32 off 33) added 68 runs for the opening wicket. However, regular breakthroughs slowed their momentum, reducing them to 119/4 in 14.1 overs despite a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 12). A late surge came through an explosive unbeaten partnership between Jason Holder (37* off 22) and Rovman Powell (34* off 19), who added 76 runs in just 35 balls to push West Indies to a challenging 195/4.

Jasprit Bumrah was India’s standout bowler with figures of 2/36, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket each.

Samson Anchors India’s Chase

India’s chase began on a shaky note as they slipped to 41/2 during the powerplay. Samson then steadied the innings with a crucial 58-run partnership alongside Suryakumar Yadav (18). The Rajasthan Royals captain continued to control the chase, building vital stands with Tilak Varma (27 off 15), Hardik Pandya (17), and Shivam Dube (8*). His composed yet aggressive innings ensured India crossed the finish line comfortably with five wickets in hand.

Samson’s match-winning effort not only sealed India’s semifinal berth but also strengthened calls for his consistent inclusion in India’s white-ball squads.