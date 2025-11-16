Sourav Ganguly Defends Curator, Says Indian Team Wanted Dry Pitch At Eden Gardens

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee after the Kolkata surface faced heavy criticism during the first Test between India and South Africa. The bowler-friendly conditions have sparked debate across the cricketing world, with several former players questioning the quality of the track.

1st Test expected to finish inside three days

The pitch at Eden Gardens has been under the spotlight after most batters struggled to survive. Fifteen wickets fell on Day 2, and the match is on course to end within three days despite an early finish due to bad light. Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh even remarked "RIP Test cricket", insisting that even greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli would have faced difficulty on this surface.

Amid the ongoing criticism, Ganguly, who is currently the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), clarified that the pitch was prepared exactly the way the Indian team had requested.

Ganguly puts responsibility on the Indian camp

Ganguly told News18 Bangla that the track turned out the way it did because it was not watered for four days.

“The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don’t water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can’t be blamed," Ganguly said.

His statement came after curator Sujan Mukherjee had earlier mentioned that the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, had not asked for a rank turner. Ganguly had also stated a few days before the series opener, on November 10, that there had been no specific instructions from the Indian management regarding the pitch.

Ganguly had told PTI, “They haven’t asked for it yet, so I can’t answer that question. It looks like a very good one.”

South Africa set India a tricky 124-run target

On Day 3, South Africa fought back through captain Temba Bavuma, who played a resilient unbeaten knock of 55 to give his team something competitive to defend. While India’s spinners failed to make much impact, Jasprit Bumrah removed Corbin Bosch, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

In India’s first innings, KL Rahul emerged as the top scorer with a patient 39 off 119 deliveries. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27 each before India were bowled out for 189.

South Africa’s effort ensured India were set a challenging target of 124, laying the foundation for an intense finish to the Test at Eden Gardens.