Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital, doctor says 'his heart is as strong as a normal person'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning. The 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after chest pain complaints. The doctor said that the former India captain will be on medication for the next few months and will also have to follow a strict routine. 

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital, doctor says &#039;his heart is as strong as a normal person&#039;
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Apollo Hospital on Sunday. (Twitter/ANI)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning. The 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after chest pain complaints.

"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the hospital, where Ganguly was admitted, was quoted as saying by PTI

The doctor added that the former India captain will be on medication for the next few months and will also have to follow a strict routine.

During his stay at the hospital, Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries. The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised on Wednesday and on the following day two more stents were implanted in the arteries to clear the blockage.

This was the second instance in this month when the former cricketer had to be hospitalised. Earlier in the beginning of this month, the batting great suffered a mild heart attack and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had then undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

- with PTI inputs 

 

 

 

 

Sourav Ganguly
