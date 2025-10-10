Sourav Ganguly Endorses Shubman Gill’s Captaincy and Urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Stay Match-Ready

In a major leadership shake-up for Indian cricket, Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the decision, calling it “a fair call” while emphasizing the long-term vision ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speaking at an Annapurna Snacks event in Kolkata, Ganguly highlighted the rationale behind the change. “Rohit has been an outstanding leader. In the last two years, he has won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. I think what has gone in the selectors’ mind is that in 2027, when India go to South Africa, Rohit will be 40 years old,” Ganguly said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Grooming the Next Generation: Shubman Gill Steps Up

Ganguly stressed that grooming a young captain is a strategic move for the future of Indian cricket. “It’s not a bad decision to promote Gill. He has shown a lot of talent, both as a batter and a captain during the Test series in England. I think it has been done in consultation with Rohit. It’s a fair call. Rohit can keep playing while you groom a young captain,” he added.

The 24-year-old Gill impressed cricket enthusiasts during his leadership stint in England, showcasing tactical acumen and composure under pressure. His appointment reflects the BCCI’s forward-looking approach to nurturing leadership talent well ahead of the next ODI World Cup cycle.

Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Snub: A Natural Progression

Addressing Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain, Ganguly drew parallels with his own experience and that of Rahul Dravid. “It happens to everyone in sport. Even Shubman Gill will face the same at 40. Everyone in sport has to finish someday,” he noted.

Ganguly emphasized that the decision was not a reflection of Rohit’s performance. “Performance is not the issue with Rohit Sharma. He has been an outstanding leader and it’s a mutual discussion with the BCCI. It’s a fair decision considering long-term planning,” he said.

Fitness and Form: Key for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Ganguly also highlighted the importance of domestic cricket for senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from T20Is and Tests. “Whatever opportunity they get, they have to play domestic cricket. Otherwise, you lose touch, form, and match readiness. Cricket is no different from anything else—you have to keep performing,” he said.

The former captain stressed that fitness and consistent performance would determine the possibility of their inclusion in the 2027 World Cup squad. “It depends on how fit they stay and how much cricket they play. IPL alone is not enough to stay match-ready,” Ganguly added.

India’s Upcoming Australia White-Ball Tour

India’s white-ball squad, including both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, will kick off their tour of Australia with the first ODI on October 19, 2025. Fans and analysts will closely watch how Gill adapts to the leadership role on foreign soil and whether Rohit can maintain peak form as a senior player in the squad.

The BCCI’s decision to hand over ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill signals a blend of strategic foresight and respect for the contributions of senior players. With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, the transition ensures that India’s cricketing future remains in capable hands while balancing experience and youth.