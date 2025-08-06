Sourav Ganguly Eyes CAB Presidency Once More Amid Upcoming Elections: Reports

Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is reportedly all set to make a return to cricket administration as he emerges as the frontrunner to become the next Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president. Interestingly, he is expected to replace his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who currently holds the position.

Change in Leadership Imminent

The CAB is set to undergo a leadership transition as Snehasish Ganguly becomes ineligible to continue, having exhausted his term as per the tenure cap regulations introduced through the Lodha Committee reforms. The CAB's apex council meeting is expected to take place on August 14, and the elections are likely to be held in September 2025, with final dates being deliberated.

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly has already made up his mind to file the nomination for the president’s post, and sources close to the matter say that he is unlikely to face any opposition, making his return all the more certain.

A Return to Familiar Territory

Sourav Ganguly served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019, after which he moved on to take over the reins as the BCCI president in 2019. During his earlier stint at the CAB, Ganguly was widely praised for improving infrastructure, investing in youth cricket, and bringing greater professionalism to Bengal’s cricketing operations. His re-entry is seen as a move to stabilize and energize Bengal cricket, which has seen mixed performances in the domestic circuit over the last few years.

Family and Professionalism

What makes this story even more unique is that Ganguly is expected to succeed his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, marking a rare instance in Indian sports where one sibling hands over a high-profile administrative role to another. Despite the familial connection, sources suggest that the process remains professional and democratic, with full adherence to the rules and constitutional guidelines of the CAB.

Final Word

Sourav Ganguly's return to CAB marks another chapter in his evolving journey in cricket, one that has seamlessly moved from playing to leadership. With his influence, experience, and popularity, Ganguly’s presence at the helm could rejuvenate Bengal cricket and inspire a new generation of cricketers in the state.