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Sourav Ganguly offers prayers on Maha Ashtami, urges caution after Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly offered prayers to Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami in Behala and urged people to exercise caution amid heavy crowds at Durga Puja pandals. Reacting to the Chorbagan stampede in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left at least 25 injured, Ganguly described the incident as tragic and urged devotees to travel safely.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly offers prayers on Maha Ashtami, urges caution after Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
Image Credit: ANI

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